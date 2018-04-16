Psychiatric evaluation for mother who killed own child

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A mother, who is accused of strangling her one-month-old baby to death, is set to undergo mental observation.

Liina lineekela Shaambeni’s defense attorney Johan van Vuuren last week said given the circumstances, it is wise that his client undergoes psychiatric evaluation to determine if she was of sound mind when she carried out the gruesome act.

The prosecution is charging Shaambeni of murder read with the provisions of Domestic Violence Act for the death of her one-month-old baby. The prosecution is charging that on October 17, 2016, at Katutura Intermediate Hospital behind the nurses’ homes in the district of Windhoek, Shaambeni unlawfully and intentionally killed a one-month-old baby by strangling him with a rope.

“My application for a psychiatric evaluation is based on the fact that the accused killed a one-month-old child. I had consultations with the accused and I am of the opinion that it would be prudent,” said Van Vuuren, further stating that Shaambeni seems to be vague, not sure and could not comprehend what was going on.

Making an appearance from custody in the Katutura Regional Court before Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi, Shaambeni was informed that she would undergo mental observation for a period of 30 days to determine her state of mind.

Shaambeni, who was employed as a barlady, had travelled from Lüderitz to seek medical attention in Windhoek after she gave birth to a premature baby. Shaambeni allegedly strangled her baby behind the nurses’ homes at Katutura Intermediate Hospital in the district of Windhoek. According to the police, Shaambeni confessed to the murder by indicating that she tied a rope around her baby’s neck and strangled him because the baby’s father denied paternity.

The matter was postponed to May 11 for mental observation. Shaambeni was kept in

custody.