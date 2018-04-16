Murder, rape accused yet to undergo mental assessment

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Murder and multiple rape accused, Johannes Lukuwa Hausiku, is yet to undergo mental observation.

State Advocate Ethel Ndlovu last week in the High Court informed the court that Hausiku is yet to be observed for another round.

Making an appearance from custody before Judge Johanna Salionga, Hausiku was referred for a second mental assessment after the Prosecutor General disputed the findings by the state psychiatrist. The Prosecutor General disputed the findings that Hausiku was unfit to stand trial, as he was incapable of appreciating the wrongfulness of his act.

The state psychiatrist found schizophrenia co-occurring with substance use disorders. However, another doctor found that Hausiku was able to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions when he committed the deeds.

Advocate Ndlovu explained that the psychiatric report was not yet ready as Hausiku has not yet been admitted. She further stated that all the necessary paperwork has been submitted for his admission.

Hausiku is standing trial for eight counts of rape, one count of murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of attempted rape, one count of defeating or obstructing or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and one count of robbery. He has denied guilt to all the allegations.

All charges emanate from three incidents, which took place at Outjo in 2012. The prosecution is accusing Hausiku of kidnapping, raping and robbing a woman in Outjo between January 28 and 29, 2012. The woman was allegedly walking home from a shebeen. On January 29, 2012, he allegedly further attempted to rape another woman in Outjo.

According to the prosecution, between May 30 and 31, 2012 Hausiku kidnapped, raped and attempted to rape a woman who was in a state of extreme drunkenness. He allegedly killed the woman’s two-year-old baby. In his defense, he told the police that four men attacked and killed her baby.

Hausiku is expected back in court on May 14 with hopes that he would have undergone mental observation.