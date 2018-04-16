Man defrauds bank of N$5m

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-The Namibian Police Force in the Erongo Region is investigating a Namibian man, who is said to have defrauded Standard Bank in Swakopmund.

The suspect allegedly bought six vehicles amounting to N$5.5 million from Standard Bank between 2016 and 2017.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the suspect allegedly bought a Toyota Prado, four Toyota Land Cruisers and a Jurgens Caravan from the bank by providing false First National Bank statements and fake payslips from a non-existent company.

According to Iikuyu, the suspect also unlawfully resold all the vehicles without settling his principal debts with the bank and fled to South Africa, while being investigated.

He added that the bank so far only recovered the Toyota Prado, which was repossessed by the bank.

“The buyer of the repossessed Prado also opened a fraud case in March 2018 against the same suspect,” said Iikuyu.

According to Iikuyu, the suspect was also recently arrested in South Africa where he has committed the same crimes and is currently in police custody, in South Africa. He could, however not say when the suspect will be brought to Namibia to face the law.