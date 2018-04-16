Correctional officer arrested in drug bust at Omaruru

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-A female senior correctional officer at the Omaruru Prison Facility was arrested over the weekend for drug possession during a drug operation at the town.

The 42-year-old officer, who will appear today in the Omaruru Magistrate’s Court on a charge of drug possession, was arrested at her house in the Ozondje suburb when members of the Erongo drug squad found more than a kilogramme of cannabis at her house. The street value of the drugs is estimated at N$11,750.

Briefing the media regarding to criminal activities, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said they initially arrested a 33-year-old suspected drug dealer in Ozondje during their operations.

“We initially raided the suspected drug dealer’s house and found 30 pieces of crack cocaine, also known as rocks, and a small bank bag containing cannabis,” explained Iikuyu.

He said the value of the drugs is estimated at N$3,050.

According to Iikuyu, the drug squad questioned the suspect who then revealed where he kept some of his stash.

“He then led the drug squad to the house of the correctional officer, who was then arrested as well,” Iikuyu explained.

Iikuyu said the two suspects live close to a park. Hence, police questioned them after they suspected that more drugs could be hidden in the park.

“The members then found more drugs hidden in the bushes next to the park. Due to the fact that it was not found in the possession of the suspects or at their residence, we could not link the drugs to them”, Iikuyu said.

The two suspects are expected to make their first court appearance in the Omaruru Magistrate’s Court today.