Home Front Page News Video: New Era 13 April 2018 Front Page NewsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: New Era 13 April 2018 April 13, 201800 tweet New Era 13 April 2018 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Front Page NewsVideo: New Era 02 March 2018 Front Page NewsVideo: New Era 23 February 2018 Front Page NewsVideo: New Era 09 February 2018LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 1 + three = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAlight rain enter location 20.4 ° C 22 ° 19 ° 64% 4.1kmh 40%Sat 20 °Sun 18 °Mon 16 °Tue 28 °Wed 26 ° #TRENDINGNew nursing school opens June 19, 2014Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Doctor arrested on rape charge April 4, 2018Mother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016Load more 36,604FollowersFollow18,244FollowersFollow