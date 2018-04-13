Star of the week: Martin Inkumbi

Our Star of the Week is Martin Inkumbi the CEO of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN). This week DBN announced it would provide a N$1 million sponsorship of the multidisciplinary MA in Development Studies to be offered at the Unam Oshakati Campus. According to Inkumbi, Namibia still has to address economic structural issues that have excluded the majority of Namibians from formal economic activity and reduced them to subsistence activities. The MA course, Inkumbi elaborated, represents a deepening of the pool of knowledge with which the bank will engage in future. He added that the bank expects the MA in Development Studies programme to take a lead in the discipline of economic development and transformation, and to lead the way to new and innovative development thinking, strategies and plans that will improve the economy and give additional impetus to social development.