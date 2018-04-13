NAGN invite artists to partake in Tulipamwe art workshop

Windhoek

The National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) is calling on self-reliant, dynamic Namibian artists as well as international artists who work in any traditional or new visual art media to apply for the opportunity to participate in the Tulipamwe International Artists’ Workshop this year.

The deadline for submissions is April 30. The workshop is schedule from June 1-13 at the gallery. Tulipamwe means “we are together”. The Tulipamwe International Artists’ Workshop is a non-profit making empowerment project coordinated as a community outreach project, under the auspices of the National Art Gallery of Namibia since 2014.

While emphasis is on artists’ creative exploration, Tulipamwe supports a view of the artist as someone who gives by sharing knowledge and creative skills. Public relations officer at the NAGN, Annapaula Vakamuena, says the idea is to invite a group of Namibian, regional and International artists to work together for a period of 13 days, creating artwork in various media and formats. “This may include site-specific work, photography, video, painting, sculpture and printmaking. The workshop artist is encouraged to respond to the local environment in his/her choice of theme, material and technique,” she says.

Vakamuena adds that participating artists will live in the local community for the workshop period and embark on creating artwork in identified areas of the community. Artists are encouraged to share knowledge and visual art techniques with local artists of the community. Some of the artwork (e.g. site-specific work) may be donated to the community, to contribute to its cultural enrichment. Vakamuena adds that during the workshop participants will be provided with full board accommodation and informal workspace. While during “art talks”, participants will be invited to show and discuss visual material of their recent work or another topic of their choice.

Tulipamwe will endeavour to supply a range of basic materials and equipment. However, specialist and personal equipment should be the responsibility of the participant. Regional and International Participants should cover their own travelling cost and take out their own medical and travel insurance.

Following the workshop, when back in Windhoek, artists will also be invited to offer a visual presentation of his/her work to artists, students, members of the media and the general public. Digital equipment will be available for this presentation. An exhibition of artworks created at the workshop will be opened at the National Art Gallery of Namibia on Thursday 14 June 2018. Artworks may be sold for the artists’ benefit.

