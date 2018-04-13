Junior tennis tourney a big hit

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) Junior Open Tennis tournament that took place in Windhoek recently attracted 45 players aged between 7 and 8 from all corners of the country.

The round-robin format was used in the tournament to maximise playing time for the competitors, with every participant playing at least four matches over the two days. This was followed by knock-outs, semi-finals and finals.

The competition was for both singles and doubles, broken down into groups for boys and girls of under 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18. More than 160 matches were held over two venues, the Police Club and the National Tennis Centre (Central Tennis Club).

During the prize giving ceremony, the President of NTA, Samson Kaulinge thanked all players for participating while improving their tennis skills.

Kaulinge also applauded the staff of the NTA for a well-organised tournament, particularly the referee and NTA development coach, Wellington Sibanda, for the efficient running of the gathering.

Certificates were given to the following players:

Singles

Under 8 Girls: Winners Louise Louw, Runner-Up Linda Alemu

Under 10 Girls: Winners Halyle Kidd, Runner-Up caption: Karla Terblanche

Under 10 Boys: Winners Liam Forster, Runner-Up Ruben Yssel

Under 12Girls: Winners Sytisha Goagoses, Runner- Up Odysia Karaeru

Under 12 Boys: Winners Oliver Leicher, Runner-Up Rubben Nel

Under 14 Girls: Winners Elze Stears, Runner-Up Raica Coelho

Under 14 Boys: Winners Adam Diggle, Runner-Up Dian Calitz

Under 16 Girls: Winners Lisa Yssel, Runner-Up Sute Tjombe

Under 18 Boys: Winners Chando Hollinrake, Runner-Up Josh Barnard

Doubles

Under 10 Girls: Winners Hayle Kidd and Karla Terblanche, Runners-Up Fransinah Uugwanga and Hiturepi

Under 10 Boys: Winners Ruben Yssel and Abraham Alemu, Runners-Up Liam Forster and Nathan Chase

Under 12 Girls: Winners Sytisha Goagoses, Runners- Up Vekama Oppermann and Odysia Karaeru

Under 12 Boys: Winners Oliver Leicher and Ruben Nel, Runners-Up Ruben Nel and Juan Kuhn

Under 14 Girls: Winners Raica Coelho and Elze Stears

Under 14 Boys: Winners Adam Diggle and Oliver Leicher, Runners-Up Sarel Jv Rensburg and Dian Calitz

Under 18 Boys: Winners Gerhard Barnard and Oliver Diggle, Runners-Up Chando Hollinrake and Joshua Barnard.

Caption: 421 jpg – The players were supported by a good crowd of parents and spectators.