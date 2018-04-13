Exciting rugby action this weekend

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

It is back to action in the Namibia Rugby Union Premiership, as reigning champions Unam Rugby Club will tomorrow take to the field to confront unpredictable Rehoboth Rugby Club in their backyard in Rehoboth, in a weekend that will see thrilling rugby action in the country’s topflight league.

Another scintillating clash can also be expected when Western Suburbs host visiting Reho Falcon tomorrow at Suburbs Park in Khomasdal, while Wanderers are at home in a vital clash against visiting coastal outfit Kudus at Wanderers Stadium, also tomorrow.