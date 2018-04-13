Dogs used in drugs, diamond smuggling – SPCA

Clemans Miyanicwe

Kamanjab

The Executive Director of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Monique Redecker, would not reveal much on her earlier claims that dogs are being used as mules to smuggle diamonds and drugs.

“Unfortunately, I cannot give out more info regarding the smuggling of diamonds. Too sensitive information and I am working with law enforcement officers and do not want too much info to go public,” Redecker told New Era when she was pressed for more detail.

Redecker, in a media release earlier this month, revealed that SPCA Namibia has received information that large syndicates operating in Namibia involving prominent people smuggle diamonds and drugs from South Africa to Angola via Namibia.

She said dogs are being used as carriers to transport diamonds hidden in small incisions cut under their skins and covered with long hair.

“Dogs are utilised as mules with drugs being pumped into their stomachs in small bags. The syndicate is suspected to have members in South Africa, Namibia and Angola,” Redecker said.

Redecker said in a press release last week her organisation urgently needs money to be used as reward so that it could gather evidence that could be given to ensure law enforcement agents catch the culprits for consequent prosecution.

Dogs are also being smuggled and they are being used in illegal dog fights and SPCA has appealed for funds that could be used as rewards for the apprehension of people who smuggle dogs that are used in illegal dog fights.

According to SPCA Namibia reports of school children who have started buying and breeding aggressive dogs have also circulated. This is due to the large profits they have seen friends make, who are breeding dogs for dog fights. The breeding and selling of aggressive dogs has escalated drastically and SPCA has received information pertaining to where dog fights are held. Currently, the SPCA is aware of seven different areas with specific addresses.

Redecker urges the Namibian public to be vigilant when purchasing dogs. “Do not support back-yard breeders, avoid purchasing pets online, stop the practice of breeding for the sake of money and most importantly do not support dog fights in any way,” she further said.

Some businesspeople and pet breeders are involved.