Cyclists take to the hills in Nedbank Rock & Rut Race

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Nedbank Namibia, the Namibian Cycling Foundation and the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club host the annual Nedbank Rock and Rut XC1 (C1) and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Junior Series XCO in Windhoek tomorrow.

The races start at 07h00, and while cycling is not only a healthy pastime, it allows people to experience the beauty of the outdoors.

The Nedbank Rock & Rut Race course consists of a 4.2km single-track route and has challenging climbs, which will provide local enthusiasts and international riders with breathtaking views of the capital city while putting their fitness to the test.

The course is to the south of Windhoek, close to Klein Kuppe.

The race is one of the many cycling events Nedbank is involved with. The bank first hosted a competitive cycling event in 1986, which has since grown into the most popular and biggest cycling race in Namibia, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge.

For the past three decades, Nedbank has played an integral role in developing cycling in Namibia and providing opportunities for Namibians to compete on an international stage.

The competition is sanctioned by UCI, which means the race is up to international standards as participants must oblige to UCI rules and regulations, as riders with UCI licences can earn points that are used to rank cyclists globally.

UCI points and prize money will be awarded to top finishers in the Elite and Junior Men and Women categories, with the first-place riders in the Elite Men and Women categories (ages 19+) taking home €240 and 60 points each.

The first-place riders in the Junior Men and Women categories (ages 17-18) will take home €52 and 90 points each. The other top nine riders in each category will also take home prize money and points.

Registration and a late entry fee of N$250 must be paid in cash at the race venue today (09h00-15h00). Visit the Rock and Rut website for more information, check out the race’s technical guide.