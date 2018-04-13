Arnold withdraws her appeal

Maria Amakali

Windhoek

The High Court on Wednesday removed an appeal case from the court’s roll that was filed by the woman who was found guilty of having murdered her former boyfriend in Windhoek nearly seven years ago.

Appearing in the High Court before Judge Hosea Angula, Anthea Arnold, 32, informed the court about her decision to abandon the appeal that she filed.

Arnold explained that she was withdrawing the appeal on her own free will.

She had filed an appeal to challenge the conviction that was handed down in Windhoek Regional Court by Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi last year on October 25. With assistance from her defense lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji, Arnold argued that the court was partial throughout the trial and it had favoured the state.

Arnold was found guilty of murder with direct intent for the murder of her German ex-lover Michael Breder, 56. Breder died from a gunshot to the back while seated in a car at his house in Windhoek’s Southern Industrial Area between May 14 and 15, 2011.

According to the judgment, Arnold not only contradicted herself but was also evasive and extremely defensive during her trial.

“In my view, the accused has not impressed the court as a truthful witness. Her version of events right from the start appeared to be carefully rehearsed to deflect the court from making a finding as to her state of mind,” narrated Velikoshi. Arnold’s version of events was full of improbabilities and inconsistencies, he said.

With the appeal filed in the High Court, Arnold’s case could not continue with mitigation before sentencing in the lower court, according to the norm. With the prolonged finalisation of the case, Arnold grew frustrated to the point she confessed to the murder in a letter written under oath.

“I killed the deceased because he infected me with an illness. I did not plan to kill him but I just had enough and did it that day. Please, I want my sentence to go and serve my time and still come out to be a mother to my kids,” stated Arnold in a hand-written letter.

Having successfully managed to get the appeal disposed in the High Court, Arnold’s case is expected to continue in the lower courts. She is expected to appear before Magistrate Velikoshi on April 23.