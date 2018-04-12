Home National Video: Land Conference set for October NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Land Conference set for October April 12, 201800 tweet President Hage Geingob yesterday announced thet the second land conference is set to take place in October. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Front Page NewsLive: State Of the Nation Address 2018 NationalVideo: We are friends with North Korea – Geingob NationalVideo: Geingob leaves for ChinaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 3 + 3 = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 18.9 ° C 20 ° 17 ° 68% 1kmh 0%Fri 21 °Sat 22 °Sun 25 °Mon 28 °Tue 28 ° #TRENDINGNew nursing school opens June 19, 2014Eaton extends partnership with Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia July 27, 2017Doctor arrested on rape charge April 4, 2018Mother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016Load more 36,604FollowersFollow18,223FollowersFollow