Three to stand trial for gang rape

Maria Amakali

Windhoek

Three men accused of gang-raping a woman at or near Otjukurune Reserve are scheduled to stand trial and answer to the incidents that occurred on June 17, 2014.

The suspects, Jan Gemeng, Tjaava Ebson and Godlieb Repanka Katuuo made an appearance in the High Court on Wednesday for a status hearing before Judge Naomi Shivute. The trio were informed they would stand trial on June 18-26 for the allegations as stated in the charge sheet.

Gemeng and his co-accused face nine charges of rape, one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of common assault.

The prosecution alleges Gemeng and his co-accused assaulted and raped a woman in Gobabis District. According to the charge sheet, the victim was walking home from a bar where she had had drinks with her boyfriend and friends.

The three men allegedly followed her on her way home alone. It is also alleged the accused beat up the victim.

Hearing the victim screaming for help her boyfriend came to her aid and the accused turned on him, assaulting him as well. Fearing for his life, the boyfriend allegedly fled from the scene leaving the victim in the hands of the accused.

Gemeng and his co-accused proceeded to assault the victim, removed her clothes and raped her. The accused allegedly had forced sexual intercourse with the victim, taking turns whilst the others held her down. After they were done they pulled her into some bushes and fled the scene.

The group were warned to make an appearance in court for the start of their trial. Their bail was extended until the scheduled date.

Defence lawyers Mese Tjituri, Mbanga Siyomunji and Hipura Ujaha will represent the accused during their trial with Advocate Felisitas Sikerete prosecuting.