Strategic plan to sharpen NC leadership skills

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek

The newly-launched National Council`s Strategic Plan for the period from 2017/18 to 2021/22 recognises both strengths and weaknesses of the National Council and many opportunities and challenges that are envisaged over the five-year period.

This was revealed by Margaret Mensah-Williams, the Chairperson of the National Council who launched the Strategic Plan for the period from 2017/18 to 2021/22 on Tuesday with the aim to effectively carry out the legislative and investigative review and oversight function by strengthening civic engagement and partnership.

She said the institution is aware of the acute skill shortages, and the plan has devoted considerable resources to improve management and leadership skills related to the legislative work and competencies of its members.

As the second chamber of parliament, she maintained the Strategic Plan includes the finalisation of joint parliamentary committee rules and the creation of joint parliamentary committees; the establishment of the parliamentary service and its commission.

With regard to public service reforms, the National Council will finalise the implementation of the Electronic Document Records Management System (EDRMS) and the Human Capital Management System (HCMS).

She said the purpose of this strategic plan is to construct a medium-term strategy that has clear focus, commitment and a set of defined programmes with measurable goals and accountabilities.

“This strategic plan will be cascaded into annual plans and performance agreements within various directorates of the institution. Both the members of parliament and staff are responsible for the successful implementation of this document. The National Council has instituted a culture of high performance and therefore the revision of this document is a clear indication that it is not business as usual,” she noted.

Therefore, she said this document is an important one to all stakeholders involved in ensuring its successful implementation.

She stressed the mandate of the National Council, as stipulated in the Namibian Constitution, has not changed, but it was decided that their mission and vision statements be reviewed to keep up with emerging national policy directives.

According to her, it will greatly assist Fifth National Council members in their role as legislators to better serve the electorate in all 14 regions of the country.

“I’m happy to report that all 42 members of the National Council are fully committed to the journey ahead and will rally and hold the implementers accountable at each stage of the implementation process. I’m optimistic and confident in my team – that it has what it takes to achieve the set objectives and strategies of this strategic plan,” Mensah-Williams said.

Equally, she explained the document will ensure increased operational efficiency, increased capacity and continuous learning.

Meanwhile, Emilia Mkusa, Secretary to the National Council says any plan is only a good plan when implemented, coordinated and monitored.

Hence, the National Council has an implementation committee to provide guidance, mentorship and leadership to staff to identify, implement and evaluate strategies that will help to fulfill the objectives outlined in the Strategic Plan.

Caption (Pic; strategic plan): Bernard Sibalatani, the Vice Chairperson of the National Council and Margaret Mensah-Williams, Chairperson of the National Council during the launch of the Strategic Plan for the period from 2017/18 to 2021/22.