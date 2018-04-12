Robbery suspects to apply for bail

Maria Amakali

Windhoek

Three of the six men who stand accused of an armed robbery of N$487,320 in Windhoek last year have approached the court with the hope of being released on bail pending their trial.

Shane Ntandoyenkosi Moyo, Vusi Vuthelezi David and Mguni Sibusiso Pumuzile hope to convince the court that they are worthy to be released on bail. The group’s bail hearing is scheduled to take place on April 23. Kubeka Mthokosizi, Lukas Ndlovu, Khumalo Vincent Martin have opted not to apply for bail.

The group comprises four South Africans and two Zimbabweans who were arrested last year for an armed robbery that took place in broad daylight at West Lane shopping complex in Pionierspark Extension 1, Windhoek.

According to police reports, the group ambushed the G4S crewman who was busy opening the cash-in-transit van to put the money into the loading box. The police further state that one of the suspects grabbed the G4S crewman and fired one shot through the window of the vehicle. After stealing the money, the suspects fled the scene in getaway cars. Three getaway cars – a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus – with registration numbers of Botswana and Gauteng, South Africa were impounded.

Police reports state that N$336,000 and US$6,500 (N$77, 870) have been recovered.

The police further state that four of the suspects were arrested while on their way to Rehoboth while the other two were arrested in Windhoek.

The video of the robbery shocked the nation and it quickly went viral on social media.