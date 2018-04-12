Man arraigned for ex-girlfriend’s murder

Maria Amakali

Windhoek

Moses Tomas, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend by slitting her throat, on Tuesday appeared in court on a charge of murder. At the time of the incident Tomas also attempted to commit suicide by drinking some battery acid.

Tomas, who was hospitalised for two weeks, made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act for the death of Ndihole-Omwene Joleinge.

Tomas was arrested on March 26 after police found him in a critical condition at his home in Katutura. It is alleged that before attempting to commit suicide, he went to Joleinge’s house in Okuryangava, who is the mother of

his two children.

He requested a private conversation with her behind her shack at the informal settlement where he allegedly slit her throat.

At his appearance the court informed him he will not be released on bail as there are fears he might abscond and interfere with state witnesses, and it would not be in the best interest of the public or the administration of justice.

The prosecutor Victoria Thompson said that cases of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act are highly prevalent, especially in Windhoek.

Tomas pleaded with the court that he be transferred from Wanaheda Police Station to the Windhoek Correctional Facility where he says it is much safer.

“There won’t be a nice place, prison is not a hotel nor is it a lodge. If it were for medical reasons supported by documentation then the court will consider your application,” explained Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni.

Joleinge’s family members who were in attendance were in shock to hear such sentiments from Tomas, saying he is in no position to demand anything.

Speaking to New Era, Susan Chali – a cousin to Joleinge – expressed the family’s utter shock at the gruesome murder. “My cousin’s death does not sit well with the family. Everyday we wonder why he killed her in such a gruesome manner. We want to know why?” said Chali.

The bereaved family is still in shock over the way their relative was killed.