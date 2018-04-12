Deloitte launches Best Company to Work For survey

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Deloitte Namibia yesterday launched its 2018 Best Company to Work For survey that has been running for over a decade. The survey, for which applications close on May 31 and which has to be completed by August 24, has recently been enhanced after an extensive redesign process and employee satisfaction investigation with the objective to provide strategic output insights for increased organisational effectiveness. In 2017 Deloitte Namibia adopted the redesigned survey in which a total of 18 companies participated.

Over the past five years Deloitte Namibia has recorded a total of 42 companies participating. As a strong brand among human resources practitioners the survey remains a reputable source of comparable data for companies and the awards ceremony remains an important date on the annual events calendar.

The Best Company to Work For survey measures employee experiences and incorporates smart analytics coupled with best practice research methodologies to deliver a diagnostic tool for organisations to measure year-on-year attributes that influence employee engagement and attraction to an organisation. Excelling companies within the survey qualify for either gold or platinum achievement seals.

According to Deloitte Namibia’s Senior Manager in Human Capital, Priscilla Husselmann, the re-engineered survey now provides comprehensive insights with more dynamic reporting available on the Deloitte Best Company Survey Portal, which allows participants to take immediate responsive action.

The key objectives of the survey enable organisations to identify what attracts and motivates individuals within the workplace and how their experiences influence overall productivity and engagement levels.