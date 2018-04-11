The search continues for the next Women of Excellence

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

It is often said that if you empower a woman, you empower a nation as the benefits are felt throughout the whole community. Standard Bank supports the development, empowerment and recognition of women in all sectors of society. As such, the bank has committed itself to contributing financially towards the Namibian Women of Excellence project through the Miss Namibia Pageant.

“Standard Bank is in support of raising awareness towards the important role women play in our Namibian communities. These women have selflessly dedicated their lives to the betterment of others, often without recognition or much needed support. We are therefore calling on all Namibians to help us honour these women by nominating a Woman of Excellence in their communities for this year,” Standard Bank’s Head of CSI, Sigrid Tjijorokisa, urged this week.

Standard Bank’s main involvement with the Miss Namibia Pageant revolves around its sponsorship of the Namibian Women of Excellence initiative.

Community members nominate women-run charity organizations as part of the project and nominees are placed in one of two categories, one for women who have contributed greatly to the less privileged and the second for a spirit of generosity and kindness.

“Through the years we have managed to help some of our exceptional winners with much needed financial support, which they in turn use for the benefit of their communities. We would like to help more people and extend our reach further than before so we are urging every Namibian to actively look for and nominate a Woman of Excellence from within their community,” she stressed.

The most recent winners include Dr Christina Swart-Opperman of the Christina Swart-Opperman Aids Orphan Foundation Trust, Ebenecia Tjiveta of the Onyose Trust and Johanna Hauwanga of Helping Hands in 2016. The new winners will be announced during the Miss Namibia 2018 Pageant, on July 7.