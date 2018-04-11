Second round of Fistball League this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League enters its second round this coming weekend at Cohen Faustball Club (CFC) in Windhoek, with the first matches scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 08:30.

In Group A, defending champions Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 1 and the surprise team of the first league round, Swakopmund Fussball Club (SFC), as well as the hosts CFC 2 and 3, will battle it out for top honours.

SKW 1 is expected to top the group while the remaining teams will compete for the second spot to qualify for the semis. CFC 1, SKW 2, Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS) and CFC 4 will face each other in Group B.

CFC 1 and SKW 2 have been tipped as the two favourites in this group to make it to the semi-finals. However, this time, SKW 2 could maintain the upper hand against CFC 1.

“In the preliminary round, three sets are played in which each set counts as a point. The two best teams of each group will meet in the semi-finals while the third and fourth placed teams play an intermediate round which is based on the best out of three sets. The final as well as the last placement matches are based on best out of five sets,” said the Namibia Fistball Association’s media officer, Helmo Minz.

Next on the fistball calendar is the Coastal Indoor Classic tourney scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 12 at SFC in Swakopmund.