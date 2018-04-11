Seaflower Ocean Swallows RC overpower Arende

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz

Seaflower Ocean Swallows Rugby Club returned to the top of the Southern Stream First Division League with a convincing 46-7 victory against Arende from Rosh Pinah at the Lüderitz Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Swallows dominated the match from the start and finished the first half with a comfortable 14 -0 lead. In the second half, Swallows picked up where they left off to finish strong with a 46 – 7 score line.

Swallows’ manager Tony Khito said their first home game was played in good spirits and his boys responded well to the task at hand, adding that the plan is win the league come end of the season.

Caption: Swallows jpg –

Seated from left, the president of Seaflower Ocean Swallows Mike Rieth and Swallows coach Elvin van Wyk, as well as players.