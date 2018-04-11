Private sector urged to support NEEEF

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek

Vice-President Nangolo Mbumba has called on the private sector to support the government in the implementation of the New Equitable Economic Empowerment Framework (NEEEF) when it is ready.

NEEEF’s objectives include ensuring the sharing of Namibian resources on an equitable and sustainable basis by the people of Namibia, creating a socially just society, implementing measurable policies of redress and redistribution and creating vehicles for empowerment.

It also intends to remove barriers of socio-economic advancement to enable previously disadvantaged persons to access productive assets and create opportunities of empowerment.

Mbumba made the call recently at a gala dinner where Namsov Fishing Enterprises through the Namsov Community Trust donated N$500,000 to the country’s 14 regional governors for community development.

Mbumba said if the private sector supports the government with NEEEF’s implementation, all Namibians would feel a sense of ownership of resources in the country. “This will ensure the continued peace, stability and freedom which we have fought for,” stressed Mbumba.

He also said some critics of NEEEF think they know what it is all about without having read the document.

“The dedication, commitment and humility illustrated by Namsov should guide us all as a nation working towards a common purpose.”

Speaking at the same occasion, the Governor of the Erongo Region, Cleopas Mutjavikua, who spoke on the importance of public-private partnerships, said there is a need for employment creation.

“Namsov public-private partnership is a successful intervention,” added Mutjavikua.

The Namsov Community Trust embarked on a development programme in partnership with Namibia’s 14 regional governors and created the Governor’s Regional Development Programme.

Some of the challenges that Namibia is faced with can be addressed through public-private partnerships, he emphasised.

“Gone are the days when government coffers could create jobs for the people. It is the entrepreneurs and public private partnerships that will pave the way towards employment creation,” said Mutjavikua, who is also the vice-chairperson of the Governors’ Forum.