“Let us stand against passion killing”

Elizabeth Ndengu

Windhoek

Killing is not the solution. Stop the killing! Relationships are meant to be enjoyed by both individuals involved in it.

Happiness, joy, love, freedom, safety and care should always be visible and felt in romantic relationships. Apart from these benefits (good things) about relationships, there are some disadvantages enclosed in some relationships. These disadvantages cause people to be fearful, lack peace and freedom in their lives. In today’s world, most romantic relationships come with life-threatening and horrifying experiences due to the fact that people are not true or open to their partners.

This leads to the act, commonly known as passion killing, fuelled, or caused by several factors. Some of these include socio-economic status, the need of power over the other, selfishness, jealousy, insecurity, lack of understanding, poor communication, unfaithfulness, lack of direction, and poor knowledge of what a person really wants in the relationship. I really think people should look for true and genuine love that will last when money or material things are gone.

I encourage my fellow Namibian youth to stop the act of co-habitation but rather enter into a bona fide marriage before settling down with their partner. Moreover, we have to refrain from depending on our partner who is not yet our spouse to support us financially, particularly when it comes to luxurious items that are expensive. I strongly believe that if campaigns are held regularly and people are sensitised that killing is not the solution then the rate of this horrific act could decrease in our country.

One of the primary factors contributing to passion killing is the lack of trust and jealousy among couples. Often when jealousy is present in a relationship, an individual may feel insecure and unappreciated thus becoming frustrated and angry, particularly men that cannot control their aggressive behaviour and end up committing murder. These acts end up with dependents such as children becoming orphans and also losing people who were contributing to the economic growth of our country.

• Elizabeth Ndengu is a laboratory technician at High Care Laboratory in Walvis Bay.