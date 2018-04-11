Defence minister dismisses social media attacks

Obrein Simasiku

Halali

The Minister of Defence Penda ya Ndakolo who has over the past two weeks come under sustained attacks by social media critics who allege that he has made threats to shoot and kill anyone that goes against President Hage Geingob, has refuted the allegations.

It was alleged on social media that Ya Ndakolo urged the nation to always praise Geingob or that there will be war. “We will use the army and all security agencies of government to eliminate anybody who is against our beloved President Hage Geingob,” read one post attributed to him.

Ya Ndakolo also allegedly threatened the Governor of Oshikoto Henock Kankoshi to publicly show his love and support to Geingob, or resign.

“I am aware of the message circulating that is absolutely false and malicious. Soldiers are not for Penda. The president who is the commander-in-chief of the Namibian Defence Force commands them. Who am I to threaten the nation with the army? Shame on you,” he stated. The defence minister reacted to the social media attacks when he addressed the belated independence celebrations for Omuthiya Constituency held at Halali in Etosha.

“I have been here since 1989 as a Swapo leader and served as a councillor and governor, but I have never met such people. Where did you come from?” he asked.

In the same vein he appealed for peace and unity in the country.