Okangoho community eagerly awaits opening of crush pen

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Okangoho crush pen is nearing completion and will soon be in operation.

Communication officer at Meatco, Jethro Kwenani, says the Okangoho Multipurpose Co-operative, with over 250 members, is looking forward with great excitement to conducting business in the first modern crush pen of its kind in the Okakarara area.

Chairperson of the co-operative, Job Katjitae, says the crush pen will not only serve as a livestock marketing hub for the area but will also be crucial in the treatment of injuries and vaccination of livestock.

The Meatco Foundation, together with UNIL, expects to officially handover the crush pen to the settlement’s farmers’ co-operative and the entire community at an event coinciding with the first scheduled Permit Day for 2018, later this month.

Farmers will be expected to bring their cattle to the facility for marketing and they will receive immediate cash for cattle sold on the day.

The co-operative normally hosts an auction every second month, which translates to six auctions per year. Auctions usually attract anything between 80-200 cattle, however, the cooperative is hopeful that the number will increase to 300 cattle because of the new facilities.

Treasurer of the co-operative, Abiud Katuutja, could not hide his excitement because of the pace at which the crush pen is taking shape. He is pleased that construction work is moving forward as planned. The crush pen will improve socio-economic conditions of the community because on auction days other farming community members do businesses selling products other than livestock. So this is a welcome development. Okangoho is a rural settlement located 46km northeast of Okakarara at the intersection leading to places such as Otjituuo, Coblenz and Okamatapati.

