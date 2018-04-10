MTN Namibia broadening horizons with SME Masterclass

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

In a bid to bridge the information and communication technology literacy gap, MTN Namibia will be conducting an MTN SME Masterclass, to be offered as a series of engagements targeted at small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from across the country, starting with the first masterclass to be held at the Ongwediva Trade Fair Centre on April 12, 2018.

The MTN SME Masterclass is an initiative by MTN Namibia aimed at building an ecosystem for Namibian SME operators to share knowledge about the obstacles and opportunities faced in today’s digital economy by providing a platform to network and establish beneficial business linkages, while enabling and equipping them on how to become viable and sustainable through the use of technology.

Explaining the essence behind the SME Masterclass, MTN Namibia Manager: Sales, Business Development and Partnerships, Keith Handura, said, “We are currently repositioning our focus because when MTN Namibia started in 1998, as UUNet the first internet services provider in Namibia, it was servicing the government, parastatals and local as well as multi-national corporates. However, Namibia, together with the rest of Africa has evolved socio-economically and SMEs have become the lifeblood of our economy.

“Our goal as MTN, is to open horizons for the SME sector and this through technology, which like education is a great equalizer. We want to equip SMEs across Namibia with the necessary tools and skills, and the knowledge that the moment they go digital, they can go continental or even international,” said Handura.

MTN Namibia last year introduced a new product, the SME Nawa data bundles into the market, and the inaugural SME Masterclass at Ongwediva will focus mainly on this offering and elaborate on its benefits. The Nawa SME Connect has various data packages tailor-made to suit SMEs at different levels of their entrepreneurship. The packages are Nawa Lite, Nawa Lite Plus, Nawa Essential, Nawa Premium and Nawa Express designed especially for new business owners and SMEs.

MTN Namibia has collaborated with prominent industry experts and technology partners to bring the MTN SME Masterclass to life as a platform to inspire and empower people eager to learn how to make a success of their businesses. Topics to look forward to in future masterclasses will be centred on MTN Namibia and technology partner products and service offering focusing mainly on SMEs, digital branding, cyber security, innovation and profiling target audiences through big data for sustainable growth, while at the same time driving some thought leadership conversations.

“MTN, which operates in 23 other countries across Africa and the Middle East, is renowned for tapping and unearthing potential in various markets and adding value to the lives of people in communities and economies we operate in. That is the same approach we have for Namibia, and with the SME Masterclass we also want to identify the bright sparks and unleash growth, not only in their businesses but the economy as a whole.

“The masterclass is the enabler for SMEs and entrepreneurs within the digital space by creating an opportunity to network, collaborate, share ideas, learn and find solutions. We believe that by investing in SMEs we are investing in the future of Namibia.”

Having operated in the country for the past 20 years, MTN Namibia is cognisant of the need to drive economic growth by reducing unemployment and poverty, and does business that is in line and supportive of the National Development Plans and the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

The SME Masterclass fits within the MTN BRIGHT strategy whose six pillars focus on technology excellence through best customer experience, returns and efficiency focus, igniting commercial performance, growth through data and digital and impacting on consumers’ hearts and minds.

The MTN SME Masterclass will take place once every month in different towns across the country, which include, but not limited to, Windhoek, Keetmanshoop, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Otjiwarongo, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a multinational telecommunications group, operating in 24 countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. The MTN Group is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, MTN recorded 217.2 million subscribers across its mobile operations in Afghanistan, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Cyprus, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Republic, Iran, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo (Congo Brazzaville), Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Swaziland, Syria, Uganda, Yemen and Zambia. The three Internet Services Providers in the MTN Group include operations in Botswana, Kenya and Namibia.