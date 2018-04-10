Mother hacked to death for reprimanding son

Loide Jason

Windhoek

A 39-year-old man is expected to appear in court after he allegedly hacked his biological motherto death at Ongali village in Omusati Region.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at around 09h00 at the suspect’s residential area where he allegedly went into a frenzied attack of his mother. The mother allegedly heard her son’s girlfriend screaming and being beaten up and rushed to his house to reprimand him and this resulted in the son attacking her with an axe.

It is alleged the suspect consistently assaulted his girlfriend, hence the mother’s attempt to come to her rescue.

According to the Omusati police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lineekela Shikongo, a case of murder has been opened and the suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court this week.

“It is alleged the suspect chopped the deceased (his biological mother) with a panga several times and as a result she died on the spot,” said Shikongo.

The policeman said after the suspect committed the cowardly crime, he fled the scene but later handed himself over to the police at Oshikuku.

Shikongo further said the deceased has been identified as Maria Akwiillinus, 66, from Ongali village. The police spokesperson said her next of kin have been informed.

Police sources said the suspect has a history of abuse towards women and that two of his former girlfriends left him because of that abuse.

“The girlfriend he was beating has a four-month-old baby and she just came back recently after he went to her family and begged her to return home,” said a police source.