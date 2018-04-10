Man gets life sentence for axe murder

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva

The Oshakati High Court last week on Friday jailed for life 32-year-old Lukas Kasimeya for hacking his girlfriend to death with an axe in the head.

The brutally shocking murder took place in 2014.

Kasimeya told the court he killed his girlfriend Helena Shivute out of anger for locking him out of their bedroom and for apparently insulting him.

Shivute was hacked while in bed with their four-year-old daughter who then alerted neighbours about the gruesome incident on February 8, 2014. The incident happened at Etilyasa in the Omusati Region.

The convict was arrested a month later at a bar on March 15, 2014.

Judge Herman January, while sentencing him, described the mutilation of Shivute’s skull as the most unimaginable, severe, violent, brutal and barbaric.

The judge said Kasimeya unconstitutionally took away the life of the mother of his child, who he was supposed to have loved and protected.

“I find it as a passion murder because of jealousy, in accordance with the evidence presented,” remarked Judge Herman January when he handed down the sentence.

Judge January further remarked that life imprisonment does not mean the convict will automatically only serve a 25-year jail term.

He said if after 25 years the convict does not qualify for parole, then he will be liable to serve the entire life term.

Kasimeya during the trial told the court he had consumed six bottles of 750ml of Carling Black Label beer as well as traditional brew referred to as Okanyatu.

After returning from the cuca-shops they went to the deceased’s relative’s house together with their daughter. When they got at the house, the deceased locked him outside and when she finally opened the door she swore at him leading him to collect a panga and an axe from the kitchen area, which he used to struck the deceased.

Although Kasimeya pleaded guilty, the court rejected he was remorseful. Judge January said his conduct does not point to a person who is remorseful.

“He had the opportunity for about a month to apologise to the family of the deceased or hand himself to the police to expressly show remorse. This he did not do,” said Judge January. Kasimeya was represented by Beatrix Bianca Boois of BB Attorneys on instruction of Inonge Mainga Attorneys.

Advocate Ruben Shileka prosecuted.