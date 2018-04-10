JUST IN: Treason suspects lose appeal against jurisdiction of Namibian courts

The appeal case of eight men who were challenging the Namibia courts’ jurisdiction to prosecute them fell like a rock today after the Windhoek High Court dismissed it. High Court Judge Petrus Unengu dismissed their special plea claim on grounds that eastern Caprivi, now known as Zambezi Region, forms part of Namibia. This, Unengu said, gives Namibian court legal rights to try the accused. The accused claimed that the Caprivi Strip was never part of Namibia.

Progress Kenyoka Munuma Munuma, Shine Samulandela Samulandela, Manuel Manepelo Makendano, Alex Sinjabata Mushakwa, Diamond Samunzala Salufu, Hoster Simasiku Ntombo, Frederick Isaka Ntambila and John Mazila Tembwe will now stand trial on various counts of high treason, sedition, public violence, and illegal importation of weapons and ammunition. Their trial is scheduled to start on May 14.