Ovaherero Paramount Chief, Advocate Vekuii Rukoro, has make changes to the Ovaherero red flag – replacing the symbol of late Chief Samuel Maharero with that of late Paramount Chief Hosea Kutako.

The changes also includes replacing the symbol of a kudu with that of a lion, as well as replacing the inscription on the flag ‘Mukuru Punaete Samuel Maharero” with “Hosea Komombumbi Kutako Mukuru Punaete”.