BAS, NFA, SON celebrate International Sport Day

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation, Namibia Football Association (NFA) and Special Olympics Namibia (SON) last Friday celebrated the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) with the “Fair Play Basketball and Football Tournament” at the Katutura Sports Complex.

Around 150 children from BAS, NFA and SON competed in both basketball and football games at the event that was opened by BAS Director Ramah Mumba with a warm-up combining sport and life-skills.

He emphasized the fact that all participants were winners, as they could play sport, have fun and make progress. Mumba quoted Nelson Mandela who said: “I never lose. I either win or learn.”

The joint event also strengthened the collaboration between BAS and NFA, who are both being supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Apart from Special Olympics Namibia, other partners involved in the event were the German Olympic Sports Confederation and the Namibian Basketball Federation.

April 6 was declared the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013 and has been celebrated each year since then. The IDSDP raises awareness on the potential of sport in contributing towards the UN’s objectives for development and

peace.