Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: African Stars sink Civics 1 – 0 to keep title hopes... NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: African Stars sink Civics 1 – 0 to keep title hopes alive April 9, 201800 tweet African Stars sink Civics 1 – 0 to keep title hopes alive in the Namibia Premier League (NPL). RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideos: Tigers hammers Eleven Arrows 3 – 0 NPL 18 March 2018 NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Black Africa 3 vs Orlando Pirates 0 NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: African Stars beat Rundu Chiefs 2 – 0 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on SaturdayLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here − one = 8 LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAbroken clouds enter location 17.7 ° C 18 ° 17 ° 88% 1.5kmh 75%Tue 21 °Wed 21 °Thu 22 °Fri 25 °Sat 27 ° HIV/AIDSIntegration of HIV clinics will de-stigmatise HIV March 22, 20180MP hails SADC PF SRHR, HIV Project March 8, 20180HIV message not reaching Ovahimba where it’s needed most February 26, 20180