Rukoro’s office broken into by burglars

… computer stolen, investigation underway

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

The office of the Namibia Football Association (NFA)’s out-of-contract secretary-general Barry Rukoro was broken into by unidentified burglar(s), who are said to have got away with Rukoro’s office computer during a burglary at Football House in Katutura on Saturday night.

NFA spokesperson Dan Kamati confirmed the incident to New Era Sport yesterday. He said the thieves manoeuvred their way into Rukoro’s office by first disabling the alarm at the premises before forcing themselves into the office through the window.

Rukoro, whose employment contract ended last Saturday, is still holding office as head of the NFA secretariat on the orders of the association’s executive committee, despite NFA president Frans Mbidi and some executive members repeatedly calling on Rukoro to vacate the secretary general seat.

On Saturday’s burglary, Kamati said the security guard who is stationed at Football House was not present at the time of the break-in as he was apparently attending to an urgent family matter.

“But the police and the security company contracted to guard Football House were here this morning (yesterday morning) to have a look at the extent of the damage and also to take some fingerprints of the suspected burglars.

What I can confirm is that they only managed to get away with a computer but nothing else appears to be missing from the office at this stage. There was vital information in the stolen computer but it will however not affect the NFA’s daily operations,” said Kamati, who added that investigations are already underway.