Rains, poor sound system delay Nasty C concert

Emmency Nuukala

Windhoek

South Africa’s hottest young rapper Nsikayesiwe Ngcobo, known as Nasty C, was the highlight of Club Vibe’s first ever music festival over the weekend. It was a festival that was highly publicised and well marketed with local hip hop artists like KP Illest, Jaleel and LMPC performing.

The festival which was due to start at 14h00 was delayed by the rain but local DJs kept early concert-goers entertained.

But when by 23h00 no live performers had hit the stage, clearly annoyed partygoers started chanting for Nasty C to come and grace the stage. Only to be informed that the organisers were having technical problems with the sound system. Local artist Jaleel then went on stage only for the crowd to disrupt his performance, by demanding that Nasty C should perform.

The crowd of about 300 went wild when he finally hit the stage performing five of his hit songs. Problems with the sound interrupted his performance of his first song, which led to some questioning why the organisers did not deal with the sound during the course of the day. But that did not stop Nasty C from giving an electrifying performance. The humble multi music award winner had fans going crazy with some ladies screaming their lungs out.

Many of the local artists were hesitant to perform after the main attraction, and with reason because after Nasty C performed most of the partygoers left, leaving the three local artists performing to only a handful of fans. But this did not stop them from giving it their all.