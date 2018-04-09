New Botswana president expected today

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek

Botswana’s new President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to arrive in Windhoek today on a day-long visit, State House Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari revealed on Friday.

A statement from the Botswana Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation on Friday said Masisi’s visit would serve to further strengthen bilateral relations and friendship between the two countries.

Masisi, 55, will be accompanied by Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Vincent Seretse, and Minister of Transport and Communications, Kitso Mokaila.

His visit to Namibia follows the former president Lieutenant-General Seretse Khama Ian Khama’s two-day visit in February.

During the visit, Khama reaffirmed that the plan to jointly set up a multi-billion-dollar water pipeline that will draw water from the Atlantic Ocean and be shared by the two countries, is still on the cards.

Masisi, the ex-vice president, took over from Khama on April 1. Khama stepped down after his term limit – 10 years – was reached.

Masisi took over automatically and according to the media in that country, Masisi is likely to secure a five-year term in the elections scheduled for next year October when the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is expected to hold on to power.

Hengari said Masisi would pay a courtesy visit to his counterpart President Hage Geingob at State House today.

Last week, Masisi was commended on social media by many Africans for appointing 30-year-old Bogolo Joy Kenewendo as Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, the youngest minister ever.