‘Impressive’ Jonas books place in quarters

Medal hopeful… Namibia amateur boxing star Jonas Junius Jonas yesterday defeated Valentin Kondakov of Samoa to book a place in the quarterfinals of the 64kg category at the Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast in Australia. Jonas will tomorrow face Dinindu Vidanalage Don of Sri Lanka in the third bout of the quarterfinals. Another Namibian fighter Matias Hamunyela, who competes in the 49kg category, was on Friday knocked out of the competition after he lost to Kenya’s Shaffi Hassan of Kenya, while another Namibian pugilist Tryagain Ndevelo, who fights in the 60kg category, will today be in action when he takes on Australia’s Harry Garside. The Namibian team is competing in athletics, bowls, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, Para-sports and triathlon at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which ends on April 15.