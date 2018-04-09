Appeal to transform Psemas

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek

The Public Service Employment Medical Scheme (Psemas) should transform from a scheme to a health insurance or medical fund, it was suggested.

Psemas is currently being revamped to transform it completely, following the alleged abuse by some doctors in the past.

“Psemas must also be realistic and start charging its members. That means that a minister or director must pay much more than a cleaner, driver, cleaner or porter,” said the acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Petronella Masabane.

She delivered the keynote address on behalf of health minister, Dr Bernard Haufiku, at the commemoration of World Health Day on Saturday.

The event took place at the Havana sports field in Samora Machel Constituency in the capital.

“We will continue to advance inequality if we continue to allocate close to 3 billion in public funds to less than 300,000 (12.5 percent of the population) Namibians of whom only 124,000 make meagre financial contributions through monthly premiums averaging N$250 per member while the rest of the population find it hard to pay for their medical care and treatment,” said Masabane.

Further, in order for Namibia to have universal health coverage would be to create a national health fund.

The Social Security Commission (SSC) has laid the foundation in this regard, said the acting health permanent secretary.

“An independent, well managed, transparent and accountable health fund will go a long way in our quest for universal healthcare,” added Masabane.

Universal health coverage will strengthen access to quality healthcare in Namibia and broaden its basis for the good of the population rather than only a few members of society.

This does not mean that private medical aid schemes will cease to exist, she added.

“Private medical aid schemes will continue to exist and those who want to continue with it will do so unhindered and unperturbed,” stated Masabane.