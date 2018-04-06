Suzy, Boss Madam top NAMAs nominees

• Pinehas Nakaziko

Saxophonist Suzy Eises and songstress Sally Boss Madam are topping the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) nominees list for the 2018 awards each with six nominations.

Just like last year, nominees continue to be dominated by newcomers, continuing to bring a fresh look to the music industry and showing that the industry is growing. This exciting to see a hard working and a unique artist like Suzy through for the first time in the NAMAs, despite her massive performances at a previous event. She is grateful for the first time to be part of this sparkly event since artists in Namibia don’t get that much exposure, compared to other countries. “It’s good for me to get an opportunity like this. I want to inspire everybody to continue doing what they do best,” says Suzy adding that she want to win but not for money but to support her businesses and fund her musical career.

It was again a sigh of relief for the trio of PDK, making it for the first time in the NAMAs after more than ten years in business. They were nominated in the category of Best Du/Group and in category of Best Afro Pop. One of the best musicians in the country, The Dogg, continues to be unlucky, as he was again not nominated in any of the category for his latest album titled Concrete Jungle, despite winning many accolades in the past. The Warakata hit maker band, One Blood, also made it for the first, in two categories. Warakata has been making wave since last year, and it was one of the most played song, especially last year.

NAMAs executive committee member, Tim Ekandjo, says 978 entries were received for the 2018 event, highest number since 2011. But only 115 artists were nominated in 24 categories, with only five nominees per category. “We thrive on our principles of integrity, consistency and transparency and that has been the main reason why we have been so successful to date,” says Ekandjo.

This year all genres will receive N$30,000. In addition the Best Newcomer will receive N$30,000 worth of studio time to record a new album with the Nautilus Studios at the Swakopmund Dome, a state of the art and first commercial studio in Namibia.

Best Album and Song of the Year will receive N$50,000, and Best Male and Female will receive a cool N$100,000 each. Ekandjo adds that the total cash sponsorship is N$1,440 000 00 compared to the N$2.6 million of last year. MTC’s cash contribution this year is N$7.4 million in cash, while that of the Namibian Broadcasting Cooperation (NBC) is N$5.5 million in broadcasting, bringing the total combined cash and in kind sponsorships to N$ 13,940,000 for this year. This year event will take place at the Dome Indoor Sport Centre in Swakopmund on April 28.