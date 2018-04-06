Stars out to extend lead against Civics …As BA take on Young African

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

Under mounting pressure to maintain their lead, MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) log leaders African Stars tonight face a stern test of character when they meet Civics at Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00.

Stars are topping the league log table with 52 points, only five points away from closest league title rivals Black Africa, who are trailing closely in second place with 47 points. With Black Africa’s eyes stubbornly set on the league trophy, Stars will tonight be under immense pressure to make sure they do not drop points against the very unpredictable Civilians, as Civics are affectionately known among their supports, as they (Civics) too will be out to ensure their survival with a possible victory against Stars in tonight’s clash.

In their last encounter, Stars lost to traditional foes Black Africa 1-0, while Civics suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Young African during their last league outing.

Should Stars suffer another defeat tonight, their league title aspirations will all but remain a mere far-fetched dream, as the title race will be thrown wide open, granting the top-four sides an opportunity to redouble their efforts.

On the other hand, Civics are currently stationed 11th on the log table with 28 points and are determined to jumpstart their campaign and turn around their fortunes with the hope of at least finishing within the top hawser of the table – and tonight’s clash will be of vital importance.

In what is expected to be another exciting clash this weekend, Black Africa will tomorrow travel to Gobabis to confront third-placed Young African (42 points) at Legare Stadium at 15h00, while fifth-placed reigning champions Tigers (40 points) will face fourth-placed Tura Magic (42 points) tomorrow at Sam Nujoma Stadium at

17h00.

In other fixtures tomorrow, Orlando Pirates and Life Fighters square off at Sam Nujoma Stadium at 15h00, while at the Mokati Stadium at Otjiwarongo Mighty Gunners host Rundu Chiefs at 15h00 and Eleven Arrows will host Blue Waters at Khuisebmond Stadium in the much-anticipated coastal derby.

At Uukwangula Stadium at Oshakati, Young Chiefs will host Chiefs Santos at 15h00 to complete the weekend’s lineup.

In midweek action, Unam FC defeated Citizens 2-1 during an electrifying encounter at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Wednesday.