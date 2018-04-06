Oshikuku Ext 7 plots selling fast

Helvy Shaanika

Oshikuku

There are only about 40 vacant housing units out of the 260 housing erven planned for Extension 7 in Oshikuku.

John Shilongo, the co-developer of the planned new extension, has revealed this.

Extension 7 is the new township, whose construction is scheduled to start before next month. The residential project is due for completion within 19 months.

According to Shilongo, over 200 prospective house owners have already arranged with the estate agents and the majority have their home loans pre-approved by the banks.

In an interview with New Era, Shilongo said the new suburb would consist of 346 plots divided into residential, general residential, municipal plots and public space.

Out of the 346 plots, 274 plots are earmarked for low-and-middle-income houses.

Shilongo said although first-time buyers will get preference, people that already own properties are also encouraged to purchase, as they too will not be discriminated against.

His company, Easy United, in partnership with Paralo Investment under the leadership of another local businessman Parastus Nepolo, will not only sell erven but housing plans too and will also build the houses.

“We are targeting mostly teachers, nurses, police officers and other middle-income earners, as prices will range between N$410,000 and N$700,000. The sizes of the erven will range between 600 square metres and 800 square metres,” said Shilongo.

This development will also bring services to the town of Oshikuku, which currently lacks most basic services. A modern shopping mall will also be part of Extension 7. The mall will house grocery and clothing stores, banks, doctors’ consulting rooms and other offices.

It will be built at a cost of N$5 million.

According to Shilongo, the project will also create employment for locals, 200 of them directly during the construction phase. Small business owners will also be sub-contracted for various disciplines of construction.

Shilongo said, prospective owners could contact Esteem Properties or Tuyeni Real Estate, as they are the main estate agents for the project.

“We, however, need to spread the cake. There will be also three other agents attached to the project. Such agents are Combo, Northern Real Estate and ENK Properties,” he said.

“But of course, by the completion of the project, a number of people will be employed in the shops and at offices. It is all part of local economic development,” Shilongo maintained.

The ground-breaking ceremony was officiated by the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga, two weeks ago. It is going to be the first township with uniformity housing.

“This project will make Oshikuku a different town. It will boost the local economic development of this town. If all of us, including the town council – which has been very helpful – and the clients work together, this project will be a success,” Nepolo, owner of Paralo Investment adds.