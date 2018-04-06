New Elemotho’s production in store

• Staff Reporter

Kalahari singer/songwriter Elemotho brings a new production to The Warehouse Theatre on 20 April.

Elemotho and his band, Modern Nomads, will invoke the spirit of the ancestors with his melodies and rhythms before hitting the road for his international tour to HIFA (Zimbabwe), WOMAD (Spain), Afro-Pingsten (Switzerland) and many other stops. The show is aptly called Kalahari Invocations as the UK award nominee dwells into his history to bring glimpses of the traditional Setswana sounds that influenced his music. Elemotho is just fresh from his visit to San Antonio (USA) and will soon hit the road again; something this Troubadour has been doing for years in order to bridge political and geographical borders through his music and message.

Setswana Cultural Group Makgoa Ngwao that featured on the album Beautiful World will make an appearance. The opening ceremonies will be done by loop artist Tatenda who hails from Great Zimbabwe. Kalahari Invocations: “where Music reminds us that past, present and future are all a part of the greater human landscape”. Tickets can be purchased in advance at any PayToday/ Airtime city kiosks or on-line in the following link: www.eventstoday.com.na