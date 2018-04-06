NAMA’s nominees: Snubs

It’s awards season again and with it comes endless middle finger posts and tweets from disgruntled artists, analysis from industry “experts” and well…”whose that?!” questions. Let’s look at the biggest snubs to this year’s nominees. These are artists who applied but simply did not make the cut.

Kaptein Tswazi and Female Donkey, arguably two of the biggest names in the Damara and Afro Pop space did not make the nominees list. It must’ve been a tough pill to swallow for Kaptein because his former band, Tswazies, salvaged one nomination with best video.

Oviritje powerhouse Ongoro Nomundu also did not make the cut. A group that I always thought had that certain something, and also former nominees, AMA-DAZ-FLOOR shockingly did not make the cut either. On the subject of groups…Afroberries also got the cold shoulder from the judges, eto.

Etondo who had a big year last year, was another big snub. I guess the judges were not impressed with his shirtless antics. Another year, another snub for O.G’s Kwxame Sankara and Slammer. Blend, who had an incredible album out but did not make the cut was probably a case of their sound being at odds with the available categories. Etse, nou hoe’t julle vir Jeiyo gemaak etse? Dololo nominations for GMP’s new face. Everyone at the label put everything into the “Life” album and for it not to get a nominee must’ve been tough for the team.

Rundu se laaities, M.I.G was a bit of a shock snub for me but they are still new. I say they should use this snub as a challenge to stay consistent. Another newbie, Jermain Casper, has a good thing going but he is really one for the future. One of the most underrated singers in the country, Neslow was also curved…lol. Guess who did not make it to the Gospel category? D-Naff…lol. But credit should go to him because he used 2016/2017 to largely groom other gospel brands. Homie got nominated for Best Reggae though. Could that be his new chokehold?

If it’s one album that the judges thought is not worthy of the NAMAs is J-bentley’s “Not guilty”, and the donkerhoek native is not taking it well. Maybe this is where you come in, the fan to speak up. For a couple of born again dudes, Franklin and Dee’A actually had a good album out. I guess the judges were not feeling the spirit. But like AliThatDude, Karishma, Desmond, Oteya, Michael Pulse, you guys, dololo nominations.

I still believe the judges owe us an explanation as to why My Neega Get Lich did not get a nomination. Apartheid man! “Get lich, get money” was one of the hottest songs of 2017! But on a real though…Top Cheri’s snub is probably one of the biggest this year. I still believe Christian Polloni deserved a nomination for Blend. The album is really phenomenal. It’s just a pity that the sound is at odds with the categories.

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)