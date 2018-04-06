Making Okahandja the ‘Garden Town’ again

Firstly, we want to thank our Municipality of Okahandja for cleaning up our town and river on a regularly basis. Also, thank you for the tenders to clean up Nau-Aib and R5 camp. They can save a lot of money if every resident will be proud of their town and kept it clean. It is just a pity to see how some residents still don’t care at all.

Even for a penalty of N$1650 (see photo) or in the river (see photo) the culprits don’t care. We also try to encourage visitors to keep Okahandja clean and put posters on the trees but some already have been demolished.

We are glad to read about our honourable Minister of Environment and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta, that the ministry will fine the culprits by law, but it won’t be so easy to find them. It is therefore important to create awareness among all. It will also help to decrease the use of plastic bags.

In spite of that, we are thankful for Lewcor, Colas, businessmen and other companies that are busy tarring our streets. We hope that our central main street will be next.

We also want to thank TransNamib for cutting down the trees next to the railway line.

To restore our name as “Garden Town” every resident should be proud of their environment.

Koos

Okahandja