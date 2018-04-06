Imperial Logistics buys majority stake in Namibia’s CB Enterprises

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

South Africa’s Imperial Logistics has acquired a 70 percent stake in Namibian sales, warehousing and distribution business, CB Enterprises.

This transaction, through group company CIC Namibia, is in line with the organisation’s strategy to grow its African CPG and pharmaceutical distribution interests and capabilities, stated Imperial Logistics chief strategy officer Cobus Rossouw in a statement issued yesterday.

The statement did not give the value of the transaction.

Established in 1992, CB Enterprises is still owned by its original founder. The company started as a small agency representing South African manufacturers. Today, it has an annual turnover of N$200 million and a staff complement of 107 people. It owns premises in Windhoek as well as a fleet of trucks and delivery vehicles.

The statement said the acquisition of CB Enterprises supports Imperial Logistics’ aim to maintain its position as the country’s leading provider of route-to-market solutions for multinational and local CPG manufacturers.

“The acquisition of CB Enterprises provides us with a number of advantages and opportunities for organic growth, including access to the company’s client base and routes to market in the pharmaceutical sector,” said Rossouw.

“Our intention is to offer the deepest penetration of all possible sales channels, including a high quality retail and wholesale solution for pharmaceutical products. This acquisition will help us to achieve that,” Rossouw expanded.

He noted that CB Enterprises’ clients include leading principals in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care space.

“This differentiator, combined with Imperial Logistics’ proficiency in the forecourts and pharmacies channels, will complement our capabilities, and contribute to the development of a resilient, profitable, multidimensional, diversified business,” he asserted.

Rossouw stressed that both parties would benefit from economies of scale and synergies in outbound transport and back office administration and support services.

“The additional volumes provided by Imperial Logistics will enable CB Enterprises to offer more frequent deliveries to retail, making its service offering more relevant. The logistics overhead will be reduced by around 2 percent, which will increase net margins.

“CB Enterprises’ introduction to Imperial Logistics’ sales methodologies will increase the top line even further, and the company will gain the advantage of access to CIC Namibia’s cash sales network,” he explained.

Imperial Logistics has agency agreements with local and blue chip international manufacturers. The company provides full route-to-market solutions for its clients; leveraging a countrywide warehousing and distribution network that encompasses eight strategically located facilities.

“The addition of CB Enterprises’ strong client portfolio, which includes several market leading brands, will enable us to build an exceptional entity within the Namibian market,” Rossouw said.