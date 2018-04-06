Hair moisturisers that contain nourishing ingredients such as olive and coconut oil that are good for maintaining healthy hair. However, products are only a fraction of what your hair needs to grow naturally. Eating the right sustenance will provide you with the nutritional benefits for healthy hair. So here are some of the best options when it comes to hair food.

Eggs

Your hair’s outer layer (keratin) is made up of protein. Eggs are regarded as a complete source of protein, they also contain biotin, which helps to thicken your tresses. Popularly eaten for breakfast, you can have your eggs boiled, scrambled or sunny side up.

Oats

An ideal choice for a healthy breakfast, oats have vitamin B, giving your hair a healthy shiny appearance. Oats also contain high amounts of minerals that help to grow your hair. Another preferred breakfast meal, oats taste delicious with milk, sugar or topped with diced fruit.

Broccoli

This green vegetable is rich in iron and helps to maintain healthy blood supply to your hair follicles. It also has vitamin A, vitamin C and calcium, nutrients that your hair needs. Have some steamed broccoli for dinner as a side dish or mix it with in a vegetable stew.

Salmon

Oil is essential for vibrant hair. Salmon is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, natural oils that moisturise your hair and scalp. It also contains selenium which strengthens hair. Look for fresh, wild caught varieties, remember to de-bone the salmon before eating it.

Cucumber

For strong, supple hair, eat cucumbers because they contain a substance called silica which improves flexibility. Sulphur is also found in cucumbers, it stimulates hair growth. Cucumbers are great for salads and also for garnishing savoury tacos.

Water

Your hair needs moisture to thrive and water is the ideal moisturiser. If your hair is extra dry, fill up an empty spray bottle with water and give your mane a light spritz. Drinking plenty of water daily will aid in keeping your locks hydrated and revitalised.

