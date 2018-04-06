Exhibition raises wildlife awareness

• Donna Collins

World-renowned wildlife artists and conservationists will be exhibiting for the first time in Namibia which includes the famous Carl Brenders to mention some. Additionally an original Rhino painting by international renown artist Paul B. Dixon will be raffled with proceeds going as a 100% donation to Save the Rhino Trust.

With the spotlight falling on wildlife art with a purpose, the 2018 Kayamoja Wildlife Art Exhibition is the first joint exhibition of wildlife artists and children’s art under the theme “What we learn to love, we learn to respect. The opening reception will be a great charity event with further donation collection for the Kayamoja ArtConnects Trust, as well as the Save the Rhino Trust taking place on Thursday 12 April – 18:00 at the Village Opera House in Windhoek. (closing date Sunday 15 April – 13:00). The exhibition also kicks off the week-end Kayamoja Wildlife Art Exhibition Festival for the whole family, starting on Saturday 14 April from 9:00 – 14:00 and Sunday April 15 from-9:00 – 13:00 with no entry fee. The second opening in Swakopmund will be held at the Fine Art Gallery on Friday 20 April – from 17:30 with the exhibition running until 20 May.

Anika Funke, founder of the Kayamoja Wildlife Trust, says exhibition and its ‚newcomers competition‘ aims to raise

awareness for the country’s endangered species, and plans to get everyone involved – in particular the youth.

„While your kids are busy painting wild animals with our supporting artists, or creating wild cupcake faces with chef Erika De Jager, the adults can spend extra time browsing through the exhibition at the Village Opera House, or stroll our exclusive art and craft stalls on location,“ she invites. The Trust is a non profit organisaton based in Namibia, developed to create the opportunity for disadvantaged children to see, meet and learn about and wildlife through art and expose them to the needs and benefits of wildlife conservation during their formative years. „Namibia is a country that is still unique to the world, and hosts a great variety of wildlife that calls this their home,“ says Funke adding that wildlife art in this context is not a just matter of beauty to take home and hang on our walls, but has become a weapon in the battle for conservation, in times of great need for the protection of our dwindling species. There will be two separate competitions held under the umbrella of the Kayamoja Wildlife Art Exhibition 2018. One for the participating wildlife artists to become Kayamoja Wildlife Artist 2018, plus another competition for school children throughout Namibia divided into three age groups.

The first round will be to get into the exhibition where an international judge will judge the artwork in a second round of judging. Then the winner for each age group as well as the overall winner will be announced at the opening reception. The first prize an educational private trip to the Okambara Elephant Lodge to meet and learn about the rhinos in Namibia. Other prizes include an art supply package as well as prize money. Proceeds of the sales of the children‘s and newcomer‘s work will be donated to the Save the Rhino Trust. This way the children and young artists learn how to take responsibility and take action through their work for conservation. ​

The winners of the Kayamoja Wildlife Art Exhibition 2018 – newcomers competition will be announced as well as the Kayamoja Wildlife Artist 2018 and there will be brief presentations by the Kayamoja ArtcConnects Trust and Save the Rhino Trust. For further information go to their website: www.kayamoja.com