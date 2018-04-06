“Don’t surrender”, sings Doctor P

• Clemans Miyanicwe

Talented gospel artist Peter Haraseb hailing from Otjiwarongo and affectionately known as Doctor Peter, released a single You cannot surrender’ late February.

Doctor P who was nominated in last year’s best traditional category of the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMA’s), is a tenor singer but goes soprano on this song showing his versatility as an artist. He is singing about not surrendering in the face of disappointments of joblessness and sicknesses. “Greater is the God than the sickness in their life’s and it’s not the end of the world,” says Doctor P. He recorded the song in his studio in Otjiwarongo, the PRS Music Studio. “There are people that sometimes feel that there is no hope when they go through difficulty and they think it is end of the road but through this song I just encourage the world just to push hard not to surrender,” Doctor P explains.

He realised his love music at the aged of seven years and started playing piano aged eight before he joined the school choir and then church choirs. He has released ten albums in his music career spanning over a decade. His last tenth studio album is titled, You rule till eternity, was released last October. Doctor P says attending the College of The Arts (COTA)’s extension programme on music strengthened his love for music. The talented gospel artist, is also a producer and triples up as a lecturer at his Morning Star Music School in Otjiwarongo where children learn how to play guitar, keyboard, violin as well as training vocalists. A music video can be expected from Doctor P this year.