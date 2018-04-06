Cybercriminals hack minister’s FB account

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Hackers have apparently interfered with the Facebook account of the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, Alpheus !Naruseb and are now spreading false information that there are agricultural loans being extended to the public.

In a statement issued late yesterday, the ministry’s permanent secretary Percy Misika warned the public that the circulating information, purportedly that the European Union is offering loans to Africans to fight poverty, is false and misleading.

“!Naruseb’s Facebook account has been hacked into by an unscrupulous person. The hacker is claiming to be the minister and is circulating false information stating that the EU (European Union) is offering loans to African through the European Afri-Agro Loan Budget to eradicate poverty in Africa,” said Misika.

“This is false and malicious information that has nothing to do with the minister,” he said.

Misika also said the secretary of corporate section, at the European Union office in Namibia, Sretrieka Geingos, “has also confirmed that the information is fake and misleading.”

“The ministry hereby informs the general public of this fake and misleading information and accordingly cautions anyone that might have received this false, malicious and misrepresentation to ignore it,” stated Misika.