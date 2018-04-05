Swapo to construct new HQ soon

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek

Construction of the long-awaited new headquarters for the ruling Swapo Party is set to start by the end of June, the party’s secretary general Sophia Shaningwa announced yesterday.

Shaningwa, who was elected as the Swapo secretary general during last year’s 6thth party congress, made the announcement while addressing staff for the first time at the party headquarters in Windhoek yesterday. She said the new, modern and fully equipped party headquarters that will be constructed next to the current one situated opposite the Katutura Hospital will enable the party to serve the ever growing party membership.

Shaningwa says the construction of the party new headquarters will transform the party into an institution that is administered with efficiency, professionalism, within the epoch of modern administration and good governance, while at the same time maintaining the culture, principles and ideology of the party.

She did, however not reveal the cost of the building, saying that consultation with two shortlisted engineering companies are currently underway.

She called on companies and subsidiaries owned by the party to make contributions toward this “noble project”.

In 2014, former party president Hifikepunye Pohamba announced that the party leadership decided to get a new building because the current one, situated opposite the Katutura State Hospital, is too small as the party has to carry out many duties.

Furthermore, Shaningwa said she will carefully look into issues of human resources.

“I shall not make empty promises, but I will look at these issues vis-à-vis the ability and capacity of the party,” she said.

Shaningwa also warned staff against the abuse of party resources, including funds and cars, saying those found guilty of such offence will be dealt with.

“I would like to emphasise that if we use our resources in an efficient manner, the party will be able to carry us,” she said.

“If we are wasteful, we shall never be able to achieve our goals successfully, hence my call for financial prudence in all party structures at all levels,” she added.

She further called on party cadres to appreciate liberation icons among others the Founding Father Dr Sam Nujoma, and the second president, Dr Hifikepunye Pohamba and current president, Dr Hage Geingob.