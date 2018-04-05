Okahao sinks Onemanya to win Man of Action Cup

Kefas Shipi Elago

Okahao

Okahao Veterans Football Club were crowned champions of the Man of Action Annual Soccer Tournament held at Okahao over the Easter weekend.

Okahao Veterans and tournament debutants Onemanya FC met in an action-packed final which saw both sides grilling each other, but unfortunately the game had to be abandoned due to poor lighting at the field.

The match had to be decided via the dreaded penalty shootout, which saw Okahao Veterans beat Onemanya 3-1 on penalties to lift the coveted Man of Action trophy for the second time in a row.

The tournament is named after the late Eddy ‘Man of Action’ Willibard, who played a pivotal role in the development of football, cycling, boxing and donkey racing in the Okahao area.

Though he is no more, his family`s presence was felt at the tournament when they contributed N$5,000 towards the Okahao Veterans’ coffers and a live performance by local artist Oteya, who is the daughter Man of Action, kept spectators on their feet.

The tournament was also blessed by the presence of Namibia’s founding president Sam Nujoma, who officially opened the tournament and had an opportunity to watch a few games before he was treated to a lunch organised by former footballers from that neck of the woods.

The tournament attracted 10 teams and only players above the age of 30 were eligible to play.